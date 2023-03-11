3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of 3M by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 13.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 17.8% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Down 1.4 %

MMM stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,693,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,224. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.83. The company has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $103.74 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

