883 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Bought by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $558,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $1,217,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 14.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $5.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,675,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,421. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.36 and its 200-day moving average is $268.16. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $339.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,327 shares of company stock valued at $19,289,007 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.08.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.