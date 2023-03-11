ABCMETA Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,137.35 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $1,137.35 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00011115 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00035171 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00034961 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00022154 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004596 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00223852 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,235.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00004488 USD and is down -3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,365.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

