Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $2.71 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $3.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 682.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 97,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 85,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

