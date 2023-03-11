Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $2.71 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $3.44.
About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
