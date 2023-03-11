abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FCO opened at $5.54 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $6.56.

Get abrdn Global Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in abrdn Global Income Fund by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in abrdn Global Income Fund by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 137,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.