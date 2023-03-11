Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 413,786 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Accenture worth $218,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. WA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1,096.7% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Accenture by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $435,157,000 after acquiring an additional 302,126 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,017,000 after purchasing an additional 53,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $252.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.41 and a 200-day moving average of $276.99. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

