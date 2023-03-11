Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $30,243.53 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) insider Kyle Piskel sold 3,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $30,243.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,423.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $8.00 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 108.03% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

ADPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 15.4% during the third quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 3,600,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 19.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 1,214,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 114,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 532.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 112,987 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

