AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) Trading Down 2.3%

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42.

Get AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.72% of AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US-listed companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from the restaurant business. EATZ was launched on Apr 20, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.