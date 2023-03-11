Aion Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and $5.79 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00185839 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00087282 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00058673 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00053532 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004857 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000788 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

