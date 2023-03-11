Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $312.75.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $281.27 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $216.41 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.