AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Shares Up 8% Following Dividend Announcement

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) shares rose 8% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$9.77 and last traded at C$8.69. Approximately 119,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 93,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.05.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AirBoss of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$218.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other AirBoss of America news, Senior Officer Andrew Lowe purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$59,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,388. Corporate insiders own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

