Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 1,240.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Ajinomoto Price Performance

Shares of AJINY stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,292. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.07. Ajinomoto has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Get Ajinomoto alerts:

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.