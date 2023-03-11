Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Jeffrey A. Bedell Sells 63,787 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $3,200,831.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $23,548,570.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.02. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $208.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Alarm.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 22.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

