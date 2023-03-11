Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Bought by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,557 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Alector worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,003,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,794,000 after purchasing an additional 178,917 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 12.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 650,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,426,000 after purchasing an additional 44,498 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,748,000 after purchasing an additional 44,511 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alector by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,914,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,770,000 after acquiring an additional 78,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Alector alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALEC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Insider Transactions at Alector

Alector Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $48,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,502.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $26,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $48,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,502.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,378 shares of company stock worth $86,345. Insiders own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Alector stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. Alector, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $15.72.

About Alector

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.