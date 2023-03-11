Algert Global LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,475 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.19% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XHR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after acquiring an additional 993,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,882,000 after acquiring an additional 828,429 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 45.5% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,563,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,565,000 after acquiring an additional 488,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,901,000 after acquiring an additional 426,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,020,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,883,000 after acquiring an additional 319,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

XHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.50. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

