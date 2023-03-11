Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 3,942,103 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,734,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,942,103 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.15% of NortonLifeLock worth $478,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 3.3 %

About NortonLifeLock

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79.

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.