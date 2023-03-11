Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 448,240 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,152,258 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 448,240 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.24% of CVS Health worth $300,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CVS opened at $77.10 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $76.66 and a 12 month high of $109.69. The stock has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.