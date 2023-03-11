Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,611,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 294,677 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $333,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Align Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 27,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $312.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $461.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.78.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

