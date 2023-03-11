Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Update

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the February 13th total of 153,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALSMY shares. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Alstom from €35.00 ($37.23) to €32.00 ($34.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Alstom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS ALSMY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,932. Alstom has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

