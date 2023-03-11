Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Given New C$11.73 Price Target at National Bankshares

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$11.73 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark boosted their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TD Securities set a C$13.50 target price on Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at C$8.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 102.67, a current ratio of 102.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$14.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.84. The stock has a market cap of C$269.63 million, a PE ratio of -87.60 and a beta of 1.01.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.