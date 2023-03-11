American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of American Software from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

American Software Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $442.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.53.

American Software Dividend Announcement

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 137.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 17,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $240,731.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,056 shares of company stock valued at $248,530 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in American Software by 1.9% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 180,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in American Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 573,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in American Software by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in American Software by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 926,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,193,000 after buying an additional 141,882 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

