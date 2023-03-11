American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

Shares of AVD stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. American Vanguard has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $592.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.92.

American Vanguard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Vanguard

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 1,034.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

