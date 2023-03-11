American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
American Vanguard Stock Performance
Shares of AVD stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. American Vanguard has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $592.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.92.
American Vanguard Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About American Vanguard
American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.
