Amp Trading Down 21.4% Over Last Week (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last week, Amp has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One Amp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amp has a total market cap of $147.00 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Amp Token Profile

Amp launched on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amp

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp is a digital collateral token created as an evolution of Flexacoin. It is designed to enable fast and secure value transfer with a focus on irreversibility. Amp is used as collateral to ensure the value of transfers during the confirmation process, which can take seconds to days. If consensus is not reached, the Amp collateral can be liquidated to cover losses. Collateral partitions are subsets of Amp tokens used for specific purposes, each with unique addresses and customizable rules and strategies. Amp is used by Flexa to build secure and transparent networks that accrue value.”

