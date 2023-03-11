Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $44.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

