Analysts Set Expectations for Puma Biotechnology, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Puma Biotechnology in a research report issued on Monday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Puma Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of PBYI opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.73. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 27,241 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $113,867.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,852,638 shares in the company, valued at $28,644,026.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 10,499 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $43,885.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at $419,784.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $172,216. Insiders own 21.20% of the company's stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

