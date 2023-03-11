Analysts Set Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) PT at $21.50

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

VECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Veeco Instruments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Veeco Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VECO. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1,463.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 146.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 2.0 %

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

