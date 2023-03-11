Analyzing Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) & Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Quipt Home Medical has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Air has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.1% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Beyond Air shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Beyond Air shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $139.86 million 1.69 $4.84 million $0.20 32.75 Beyond Air $870,000.00 206.83 -$43.18 million ($1.93) -3.10

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Beyond Air’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Quipt Home Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Air. Beyond Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quipt Home Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Beyond Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical 4.83% 9.94% 5.78% Beyond Air N/A -63.60% -49.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Quipt Home Medical and Beyond Air, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Beyond Air 0 0 2 0 3.00

Quipt Home Medical currently has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 79.39%. Beyond Air has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 259.53%. Given Beyond Air’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than Quipt Home Medical.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats Beyond Air on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company also provides bariatric equipment, bathroom safety products, bilevel positive airway pressure, canes/crutches, continuous positive airway pressure, CPAP masks and accessories, hospital beds, humidifiers, nebulizers and compressors, oxygen concentrators, patient lifts, walkers, wheelchairs, and products for wound care. In addition, it offers ventilators; home-based sleep apnea and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatments; home-based healthcare logistics and services; medical supplies, medical equipment, mobility equipment, and respiratory equipment; and CPAP and BiPAP units, ventilation equipment and aids, daily and ambulatory aides, and equipment solutions, as well as home and hospital delivery, and oxygen therapy services. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases. It operates under the Beyond Air and Beyond Cancer segments. The firm developed the LungFit platform system, a generator and delivery system that produces nitric oxide from ambient air, eliminating the need for expensive and cumbersome cylinders. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

