Analyzing Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) and Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) and Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Northeast Bank and Santa Cruz County Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Santa Cruz County Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northeast Bank currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.63%. Given Northeast Bank’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Northeast Bank is more favorable than Santa Cruz County Bank.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Northeast Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Santa Cruz County Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Northeast Bank pays out 0.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Santa Cruz County Bank pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Northeast Bank and Santa Cruz County Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Bank $112.98 million 2.96 $42.16 million $5.37 7.47 Santa Cruz County Bank $76.61 million 2.79 $30.94 million $3.59 6.96

Northeast Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Cruz County Bank. Santa Cruz County Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northeast Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Northeast Bank has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Santa Cruz County Bank has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Bank and Santa Cruz County Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Bank 32.26% N/A N/A Santa Cruz County Bank 40.39% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Northeast Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Santa Cruz County Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Northeast Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Northeast Bank beats Santa Cruz County Bank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Bank

(Get Rating)

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

About Santa Cruz County Bank

(Get Rating)

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land and Construction, Commercial and Industrial, Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production, and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R. Chappell, David V. Heald, Stuart Mumm, Joseph Anzalone, Kate Chen, Fred Chen, Mark Holcomb, George Ow, Jr., Tila Bañuelos Guerrero, Marshall Delk, Steven G. John, Louis Rittenhouse, Victor Bogard, George R. Gallucci, Mateo Lettunich, Frank Saveria, Anthony Campos, Rebecca Campos, Thomas N. Griffin, Robert Lockwood, Robert Yonts, Bjorg Yonts, Charles Canfield, William J. Hansen, and William Moncovich on September 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.