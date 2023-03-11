Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Cut to “Market Perform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Anika Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $381.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08. Anika Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51.

Institutional Trading of Anika Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 3,596.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 315.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $59,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

