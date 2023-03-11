Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on HOUS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anywhere Real Estate currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.33.
Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HOUS opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Anywhere Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73.
Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
