Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2023

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUSGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HOUS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anywhere Real Estate currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.33.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOUS opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Anywhere Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73.

Institutional Trading of Anywhere Real Estate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $60,554,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,816,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,364,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,802,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,276,000.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.