API3 (API3) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $77.08 Million

API3 (API3) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. API3 has a market capitalization of $77.08 million and $15.30 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00006028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00434428 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,035.99 or 0.29364487 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000100 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3 launched on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 71,748,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for API3 is api3.org.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

