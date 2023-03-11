Apollo Currency (APL) Price Up 5.7% This Week

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $9.36 million and approximately $507,000.72 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00070216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00053402 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00023104 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000914 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.