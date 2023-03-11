Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Apollo Silver Stock Performance
Shares of APGOF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,491. Apollo Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.
About Apollo Silver
