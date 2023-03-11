Aptinyx Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Aptinyx in a report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aptinyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities downgraded Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptinyx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.58.

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 27.45 and a quick ratio of 27.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 152,943 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the third quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 11.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 150,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 203.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 147,357 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

