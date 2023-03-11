Ardor (ARDR) Price Down 17.5% This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0789 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $78.83 million and $1.76 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00070516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00053670 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000314 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022893 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000917 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

