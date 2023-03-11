argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $346.33 and last traded at $346.33. Approximately 186,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 232,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on argenx from €470.00 ($500.00) to €480.00 ($510.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on argenx from $443.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.50.

argenx Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

About argenx

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,542,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,177,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,237,000 after acquiring an additional 182,835 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,972,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 348,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

