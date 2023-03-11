Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Trading 3.4% Higher

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $9.00. 87,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 208,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Arko from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05.

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 27.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. HP Holding LLC f k a ISTM Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter worth $88,695,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arko by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,996,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,219,000 after buying an additional 1,154,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Arko by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 450,529 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arko by 517.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 207,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 174,262 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

