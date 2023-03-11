Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.07–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$110.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.71 million.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $502.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 733.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

