ARMOR Price Down 35.2% This Week (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 11th. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $261,777.56 and $183.41 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

