ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Update

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of ASA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 68,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,592. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 70.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

