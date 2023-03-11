Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.19)-($0.18) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $150-$151 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.29 million. Asana also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.59–$0.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Asana from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Asana to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.63.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79. Asana has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $47.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Asana Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,873,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Asana by 1,624.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 476,835 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 448,379 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth $5,044,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 26.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after purchasing an additional 331,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.