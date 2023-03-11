Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.59)-($0.55) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The company issued revenue guidance of $638-$648 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $645.91 million. Asana also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.59–$0.55 EPS.
Asana stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79. Asana has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASAN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.63.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
