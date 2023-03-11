Ashford Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.59. The company had a trading volume of 43,921,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,551,338. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.49. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $135.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

