Ashford Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,480 shares during the period. Harmony Biosciences makes up 3.3% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $21,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $624,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 654.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 233,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,241,000 after acquiring an additional 202,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.26. The company had a trading volume of 609,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,639. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.55. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,351,520.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,154,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,039,161.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

