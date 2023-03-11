Ashford Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 50.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 920,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 122,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,720,979 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $88,675,000 after buying an additional 95,230 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 212,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 18,212 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 232,952 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 98,886 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.91. 22,463,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,389,371. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

