Ashford Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.11% of Fury Gold Mines worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $4,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FURY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 145,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,211. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Fury Gold Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.79.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

