Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 88,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 53.5% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EPD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.60. 4,549,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580,933. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $707,019. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

