Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,624 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,738,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477,318. The company has a market capitalization of $273.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.31 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

