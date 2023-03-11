Ashford Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,013,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.