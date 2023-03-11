Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,460 ($53.63) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AHT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($67.94) to GBX 6,000 ($72.15) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.14) to GBX 6,000 ($72.15) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($84.18) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($62.53) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,783.57 ($69.55).

LON:AHT opened at GBX 5,532 ($66.52) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,934.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,372.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,839.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,269 ($39.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,012 ($72.29).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 2,412.59%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

